Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Decreases By 89.7%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 29th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MINE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,439,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,335,672. Minerco has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Minerco
