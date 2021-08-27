Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 106,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

