Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Grows By 143.3%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the July 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LSRCY stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 30,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

