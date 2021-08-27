Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 9,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,209,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.