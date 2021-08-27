SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $101,959.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00126021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.74 or 1.00315198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.12 or 0.01036599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.05 or 0.06701085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 802,515 coins and its circulating supply is 775,373 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

