Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,272.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $35,272.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $383.31 or 0.00794480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00126021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.74 or 1.00315198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.12 or 0.01036599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.05 or 0.06701085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,585 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

