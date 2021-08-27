Qcash Market Capitalization Tops $70.66 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.66 million and approximately $275.43 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

