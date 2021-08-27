Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys 1,292 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $22,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 9,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

