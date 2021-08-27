Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report $27.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

RADI stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,567. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

