Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.27. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.47. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

