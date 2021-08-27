Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $12.62 or 0.00026158 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and $27.78 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00097726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00287638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

