Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 101,422 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,710. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $971.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.