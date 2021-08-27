Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 104,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,644,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.93. 201,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,653,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

