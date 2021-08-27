Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 254,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,297. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

