The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

