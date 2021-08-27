Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 26,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,523. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

