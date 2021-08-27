The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $320.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

