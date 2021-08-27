Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $1.09 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 950,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,069,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

