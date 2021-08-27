American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. American Caresource has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
American Caresource Company Profile
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.