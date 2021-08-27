Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Audacy Call Options (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,112% compared to the average volume of 614 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on AUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AUD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,406. The firm has a market cap of $502.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.82. Audacy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

