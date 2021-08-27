Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

