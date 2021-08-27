AAX Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,517.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $37,517.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00776499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00100569 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

