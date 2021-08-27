Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

MRVL stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 233,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 493.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 611,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 583,999 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $255,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

