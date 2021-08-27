Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

