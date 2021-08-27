The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $27.11. 186,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

Get The Gap alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.