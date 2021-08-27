Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.50. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.98. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

