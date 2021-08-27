Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,725,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 85,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.