DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $59.23. 17,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,833 shares of company stock worth $14,080,438.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

