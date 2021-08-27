I/O Coin One Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $31.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00496901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01113925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,070,395 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

