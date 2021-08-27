Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDT. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €49.55 ($58.29). 1,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.40.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

