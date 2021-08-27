Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $725.75 million and $2.11 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

