TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.35.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $289,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $231,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

