Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.65. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.47. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $131.58.

