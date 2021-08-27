Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.64. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,462. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

