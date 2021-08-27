Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Down 3.4%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s share price fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27. 90 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.