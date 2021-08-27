Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.94. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

