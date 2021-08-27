Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Declines By 93.9%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 29th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887,516. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
