Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Declines By 93.9%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 29th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887,516. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

