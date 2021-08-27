Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Increases By 155.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the July 29th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,690. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.