Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.38

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

