The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SJM opened at $123.92 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

