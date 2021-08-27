The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $123.29. 11,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

