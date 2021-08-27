SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.61 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce sales of $382.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.30 million and the lowest is $372.02 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

