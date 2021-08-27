SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.61 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce sales of $382.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.30 million and the lowest is $372.02 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.