Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

