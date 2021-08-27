Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,312. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $733.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.