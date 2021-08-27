Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $620,340.20

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $620,340.20 and $478,397.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00125377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00153342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 1.00388250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.01035284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.35 or 0.06702006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.