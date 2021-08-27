Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $211,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

