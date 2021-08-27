Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,865. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

