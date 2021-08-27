Wrapmanager Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monro by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,266. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

