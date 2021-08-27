Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,136. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

