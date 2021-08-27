Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,370,000 after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 56,537 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15.

